Mary Testerman Holtsclaw, 74, Jonesborough, went to be with Jesus on Friday, March 4, 2022, at her residence.

Mary was born on May 14, 1947, in Glade Spring, VA (in the Lodi community) to the late Garland and Gladys Thomas Testerman.

She was a member of Word Fellowship Church in Gray. Mary loved her church family very much. She loved to tell everyone how wonderful Jesus is and how to come to know him as your Savior. Mary went 11 years to Liberty Hall School in Lodi, VA and graduated from Holston High School in 1965. This was the first class to graduate from Holston High. She then graduated from Bristol Secretarial and Speedwriting School in Bristol. Mary then worked in secretarial work for 14 years. She then worked in sales for eight years, retiring from the Sara Lee Co. before becoming a full-time housewife for many years.

Mary was preceded in death by: her father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Emma Holtsclaw; three brothers-in-law, Bill and Ed Holtsclaw and Charles Hasty; and one sister-in-law, Amanda Testerman.

Survivors include: her loving and caring husband, Kenneth M. Holtsclaw, of Jonesborough; daughter, Kimberly Holtsclaw, of Jonesborough; stepson, Keith Holtsclaw and his wife Angie, of Elizabethton; stepdaughters, Kelly Holtsclaw, of Johnson City, and Keri H. Miller and her husband Mark, of Elizabethton; sisters, Betty T. Hasty, of Fayetteville, GA and Rebecca “Susie” Testerman, of Abingdon, VA; brothers, Jim Testerman and his wife Joyce, of Kingsport, and Robert “Bobby” Testerman, of Lynchburg, VA; five step grandchildren, Chelsey Francis and her husband Mark, of Elizabethton, Maranda Eastep, of Greeneville, Chloe Eastep, Joseph Eastep and Ella Eastep, of Elizabethton; five step great grandchildren; two nieces; two nephews; one great niece; three great nephews; and two brothers-in-law, David Holtsclaw and his wife Patricia and Raymond Holtsclaw and his wife Johnie.

The family would like to thank the medical and dietary support staff at JCMC for all the love, support and care they gave to Mary. Also, thank you to Amedisys Hospice for the support and help they gave.

The family of Mary Holtsclaw will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 1:30 PM on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Word Fellowship Church, 225 Suncrest St., Gray, TN 37615. The funeral will follow at 1:30 PM with Pastor Steve McAuley and Pastor Mike Gray officiating. Pallbearers will be the Deacons of the church. The committal service will follow at 3:00 PM at Fairview Cemetery in Jonesborough. Family and friends are asked to meet there by 2:50 PM.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Holtsclaw family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Holtsclaw family. (423) 282-1521

