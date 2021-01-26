Mary Sue Sala

Mary Sue Dixon Sala, age 47, of Mountain City, TN went to be with the Lord on Saturday morning, January 16, 2021 at her home. She was born August 20, 1973 in Johnson City, TN to the late Jessie Ray Dixon and Dorothy Norris Dixon.

Mary loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and was a faithful member of Corinth Baptist Church. She was a very loving outgoing person always thinking of others. Mary cherished her grandchildren and will be truly missed by all who knew her. Mary also loved photography.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband, Gary Sala, sons, Dustin Rankins, Dalton Reese and wife Tenisha, sister, Joyce McCoy, brothers, Aaron Dixon, Bill McElyea and Tony McElyea, grandchildren, Skyler Gentry, Gavin Rankins, Sheylin South, Carter Seatz and Leylin Reese, nieces and nephews, Blake Dixon, Kaylie Dixon, Anthony Dixon, Breyonna Clark, Mindy McCoy, Kendra Franklin and Jesse McCoy; special friend, Heather Bailey; special sister-in-law, Donna Burgess.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 from 5-7:00 p.m. at Mountain City Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Billy Morefield to officiate. Graveside service and burial will be on Wednesday January 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. from Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Anthony Dixon, Blake Dixon, Cameron Martin, Eric Arnold, Mike Robinson, and Brent Burgess. Honorary pallbearers are John Triplett, Dr. Paul Kramer and staff of Indian Path Regional Cancer Center, and Dr. Kathy Visneski of Holston Valley Hospital.

Memorials may be made in Mary's memory to the Johnson County Cancer Support Group c/o Flo Bellamy 3510 Hwy 421 N. Mountain City, TN 37683.