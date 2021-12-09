Mrs. Mary Ruth Cress Stout, 90, of Chapin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at her residence with family by her side after months of steadily declining health.

Mary was born in Mountain City, TN and later in life moved to Irmo, SC and then to Chapin, SC. She was the daughter of the late Claude J. Cress and Grace Hazel Johnson Cress of Mountain City, TN.

She retired from Allied Chemical in the early 80’s, and loved to play the piano and sing. One of her greatest joys in life was spending time with her devoted husband, Bert, along with her family at their beach retreat on St Helena’s Island in Beaufort, SC. The whole family spent many happy days and years catching bait and fishing off the Fripp Island bridge and surrounding areas. Such wonderful memories.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, David Bert Stout, Sr., her parents, two brothers, Charles Cress, and J. R. Cress of Mountain City, TN; and two sisters, Helen Hartt of Cleveland, OH and Margarite Cassidy of Irmo, SC.

Mary is survived by two sons, Dr. David B. Stout, Jr, (Duffy), of Chapin, SC and James R, “Jim” Stout (Virginia) of Blythewood, SC, and a daughter Elaine S. Belch, (William) of Chapin, SC. Mary had five grandchildren, Erin Afanador, (Javier) of Florence SC, Joanna Robbs (John) of Charleston, SC, Erik Stout, (Bridgett) of Blythewood, SC, Patrick Belch, (Nikki) of Seneca, SC, Justin Stout (Shayla) of Asheville, NC and Andy Stout (Barbara) of Newberry, SC.; eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great- grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.

Mary was immensely proud of all her children, grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great grandchild.

The family would like to thank the staff of Lutheran Hospice, Rachael, Teresa, Karen, Christy and Lisa, for their compassion and care shown to Mrs. Mary and our family the past few months.

A graveside service was held at Dutch Fork Baptist Church on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 12:00 PM.

Memorials may be made to Lutheran Hospice, P O Box 805, White Rock, SC 29177 or the Newberry County Animal Shelter, 240 Public Works Drive, Newberry, SC 29108.

