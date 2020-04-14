Mary Reece

Mary Nell Reece, age 86, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born on February 13, 1934 to the late Hobart and Gladys Wilson. Mary was a very caring and sharing lady that loved to cook and garden. She was an outstanding cook and loved to serve meals to the elderly. She was an avid gardener and also enjoyed raising flowers. Mary was a member of Ackerson Creek Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by three brothers, Edward, Dean and Ralph Wilson.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 21 years, Billy Reece; sister, Margaret Wilson and husband Bill; several nieces and nephews. There was a private graveside service held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park with Minister Freddie Arnold officiating. Pallbearers were Jeff Reece, Jim Reece, Chris Wright, Jimmy Nelson, Kevin Wilson and Shane Reece. Honorary pallbearers are Gordon Hodges, Larry Reece, Charles Johnson and Bob Forrester.

