Mary McFarland, age 93, passed away on March 13, 2022. Mary was born on July 7, 1928 to the late Elsie Bare and Garfield Arnold. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James Rhymer; second husband, William Bill McFarland; infant son, Joe Ray Rhymer; half-brother, Charles Rhymer and son-in-law, Paul Robinson.

Mary worked for 23 years at Mountain City Glove Factory. She was a wonderful homemaker who loved everyone and cherished her family. She loved her dog, Ben and enjoyed giving dogs snacks. She was a member of Southside Freewill Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters, Elsie Maxine Robinson, Peggy Ann St. Gelais; sons, Dean Rhymer (Elizabeth Ann), Jerry Lynn Rhymer; half-brother, Glenn Rhymer (Grace); grandchildren, Deanna Rhymer, Michael Rhymer, Nicole Rhymer, Kimberly Rhymer, Jerry Rhymer Jr., David Scott Rhymer, Misty Ann St. Gelais Jordan; several great grandchildren and special friend, Linda South.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home with Pastors Richard Shephard and Berry Dunn officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 prior to the funeral service. The graveside service and burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Mary McFarland has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.

