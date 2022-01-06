Mary Lee Simcox Stout, 93, went home to heaven on December 30, 2021 at her home after a brief illness. She was a homemaker by trade but also worked as a store clerk for many years in her late husband’s store. She was first and foremost a devout follower of our Lord Jesus Christ and made sure she was in her home church, Rock Springs, every time the doors were open for a service. She also played the piano for over 50 years until she was unable.

Mary Lee was born on December 20, 1928 to the late Stanley Millard Simcox Sr. and Cleo Eletha Mills Simcox at her home in Doeville, TN. She married the love of her life, John Thomas “Tom” Stout on January 28, 1954. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, LaVerne Simcox, Stanley M. Simcox Jr.; sister, Joyce Simcox Grindstaff and son-in-law, L.D. Hartley.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter and caregiver, Debra Hartley; son, Benjamin Thomas Stout and wife Lynn; grandchildren, Lucas Thomas Hartley and wife Paige, James Dale Hartley, Amy Sue Harltey Briggs and husband Stephen; great grandchildren, Rylee Councill, Zoe Hartley, Skylar Feltner, Lexi Johnson, Adam Ward, Blaine Hartley; several great great grandchildren, multiple nieces and nephews and all those whose life was touched by her.

She was an amazing lady who touched many lives; please join the family to celebrate her life on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Rock Springs Church. The visitation will be held from 1:30-3:00 p.m. and the funeral service will follow at 3:00 with Pastor Gale Hartley officiating. The graveside service and burial will follow the funeral at the Rock Spring Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rock Springs Church Cemetery Fund.

A special thanks goes to her caregiver for many years, Goldie Reece; as well as Susan Williams, Billy Brock and Donna. The family would also like to thank the staff at Sunset Gardens and Mountain City Care and Rehab, especially Mandy Ward for all her help.

