Mary Jane Phillips, age 87, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Sunset Gardens Assisted Living in Mountain City, Tennessee. Mary Jane was born on June 6, 1933 to Ross and Nettie Eggers in Vilas, North Carolina. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Marshal Jessee; second husband, C.C. Phillips; son, Wayne Jessee; one step-child; four sisters, one brother.

Mary Jane was a 1951 graduate of Bethel School and retired after working for 32 years at Bethel School as a secretary. After retiring, she continued to work with the school as a bus driver. She was a mother hen to many kids at Bethel School. She was a natural leader, she had the ability to command respect with her voice. Mary Jane loved gardening, flowers, feeding wildlife and most of all spending time with her family. Mary was a member of Mountain Dale Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her six step-children, daughter-in-law, Debbie Jessee; sister, Ella Rossie Skidmore; brother, Charlie Eggers; grandchildren, Marie Jessee, Jacob Jessee; several step-grandchildren, great grandchildren, Beth Ann Jessee, Wayne Jessee; special niece who was like a daughter, Phyllis Harmon; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.

Mary Jane requested that no formal service be held. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com. The family of Mary Jane Phillips has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.