Mary Gregg

Mary L. Gregg, 82, peacefully passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 in Goodlettsville, TN. Mary was born in Neva, TN to the late Enoch and Lea Swift Dugger. She was a sales associate at Belk/Proffitt’s for over 20 years. Mary was a former Blood Drive Chairperson of the Johnson City Red Cross. She was an avid bridge player and a member of the Garden Club. These things, along with spending time with her family, brought her great joy.

In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Col. Noel D. Gregg, and several siblings.Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Stanley Gregg and wife Julie Braunlich; Rex Gregg and husband Andrew Carter; daughter, Angela Gregg; grandchildren, Catherine, Andrea, and Zach; three great-grandchildren; brother, David Dugger; sisters, Elsie Speakman and Marlyn Bishop; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.

The funeral service for Mary will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Cornerstone Church, 120 Cornerstone Dr. Johnson City, TN 37615, with Jason Myers officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00 P.M. until the service. The committal graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, October 30, 2020 in Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 P.M.

Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, masks are required to be worn at all times during the reception and services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Johnson City Senior Center, 510 Bert St. Johnson City, TN 37601. Memories and condolences may be shared online.

