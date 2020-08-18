Mary Greene

Mary “Blanda” Greene, 77, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at her home on Beaver Dam Road. Blanda was born on March 10, 1943 to the late Auther Clay Robinson and Mae Norris Robinson. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Adam Greer. Blanda was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, canning, quilting, cooking, and working in her flowers. She was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 57 years, Edwin Don Greene; daughter, Tammy Greene of Mtn. City; son, Ritchie Greene and wife Carol of Mtn. City; brother, Charles Robinson of Vilas, NC; sister, Glenna Everett and husband Forrest of Vilas, NC; grandson, Ritchie “Vaughn” Greene of Mtn. City; granddaughters, Sandy Eggers of Zionville, NC, Summer Young and husband Jeff of Mtn. City, Heather Gillam and husband Zack of Mtn. City, Casey Ham; special grandsons, Michael Reece, Jason Eggers; step-grandchildren, Justin Arnold, Derrick Arnold; great grandchildren, Emily Eggers, Carson Eggers, Amberlynn Reece, Shelby Reece, Troy Reece, Quinn Reece, Sammy Gillam, Phillip Gillam, Dean Ham; brothers and sisters in laws, Gale Greene of Zionville, NC, Junior Greene and wife Audry of Vilas, NC, and Gerald Greene and wife Karren of Vilas, NC; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral Home. Funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Beaver Dam Baptist Church with Preacher Keith Brown, Preacher Michael Greene, and Preacher Ethan Greene officiating. Graveside service and burial immediately followed at the Robinson Family Cemetery. Pallbearers were Mike Everett, Gary Trivett, Aaron Greene, Garrett Adams, Michael Reece, and Lynn Dollar. Honorary pallbearers were Eddie Robinson,

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Robinson Family Cemetery, c/o Charles Robinson, 5560 Beaver Dam Road, Vilas, NC 28692. At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 4331 Beaver Dam Road, Vilas, NC 28692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mountaincityfh.com . The family of Mary “Blanda” Greene has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683.