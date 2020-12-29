Mary Rose Christensen, age 80, of Johnson City, TN passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Danny and Lois Farthing Greene. Mary retired from ETSU where she worked in the print shop. She also served in the US Air Force as a radar operator. Her favorite hobbies were gardening and photography.

Those left to cherish her memory include 2 sons, David Christensen and Errin Christensen both of Elizabethton; 1 brother, Max Greene of Johnson County and 1 sister, Kathy Phipps of Johnson County.

A service to honor the life of Mary Christensen was conducted at 2:00 pm, Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton-Chapel of Peace. The family received friends prior to the service in the Chapel of Peace from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm. The graveside service and interment will be conducted at a later date in the Brown Cemetery in Johnson County, Tennessee.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to James H. Quillen V.A. Medical Center Hospital and the wonderful staff at the code unit and Hospice at Johnson City Medical Center Hospital for the loving care given to Mrs. Christensen.

