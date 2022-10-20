Mary Alifair Hatfield Young of Mountain City, TN, a beautiful soul called home to be with Jesus, passed to her new life on Friday, October 14, 2022, at her home on Sprucy Ridge.

Fari, as she was known to her family, or Sissy, which is the name she liked best, born on November 17, 1954, was the youngest daughter, seventh child, of the late Raynie and Myrtle (Starr) Hatfield of Ransom, KY. Also preceding her in death are paternal grandparents, Allen and Hulda Jane Hatfield and John and Lettie Starr, two brothers, John Allen and Joseph Matthew Hatfield and one sister, Betty Gail Boyd.

She is survived by her loving husband, Donald Young of Mountain City, TN, one daughter, Brianne Wears of Columbus, OH, three brothers, Raynie, Jr (Arzella), Fellsmere, FL, Paul (Sharon), Salvisa, KY, James, Inez, KY, and two sisters, Jane Fields, Inez, KY and Ann (Toni) Van Horn Bruce, Bonita Springs, FL.

Stepchildren, who she thought of as her own include, Jennifer Patterson (Phil Sanborn), 0H, David Young, SC, Donald Young, OH.

Step grandchildren, Ashleigh(Sean) Browning, Rebeccah (Robert) Stamper, Adam Liste, Kaitlyn Young, Emma Young and beloved great grandchildren, Silas and Cordelia Alifair Stamper.

Mary was blessed with so many talents. She had a unique gift for writing, painting and crafting. Her creativity was awesome, often making something out of nothing. She generously shared these gifts with her family. She was especially fond of her pet family, her many cats and dogs.

Mary was a member of Dyson Grove Baptist Church. She loved her church families at Dyson Grove and also Nelsons Chapel Church. She suffered for many years with a number of health problems, but with the Lords help, she persevered. With all the complications of her recent illness, she was ready for the Lord to call her home. She is now at rest and has peace in Jesus in her heavenly home.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 18th, from 7-9 pm at Mountain City Funeral Home in Mountain City, TN. On Thursday, October 20th, at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, KY, there will be visitation two hours prior to the funeral at 1pm, with Bro. Jerry McCoy officiating. Burial will follow in the Hatfield-Clay Family Cemetery at Ransom, KY. She will be sadly missed by all her family, extended family, including many nieces, nephews and cousins who loved her dearly. Our loss is Heavens gain.

Memorials in Mary’s memory may be made to Dyson Grove Baptist Church.

