BUTLER – Mary Alice Rainbolt Shaw, 98, Butler went home to be

with her Lord, Monday, March 14, 2022 in the Sycamore Shoals

Hospital. She was born October 12, 1923 in Stonega, Virginia to the

late David Franklin & Ethel Clawson Rainbolt.

She had lived most of her life in Carter County.

She was a formeremployee of NARC, Shadowline of Boone, NC and

Shirley’s Restaurant. Mrs Shaw was a member of Little Milligan Baptist Church where she had served

as a Sunday School Teacher for over 72 years. She spent her life faithfully serving the Lord and others,

leading many to accept Jesus into their hearts. She

enjoyed spending time with her family, studing the

Bible, and spent countless hours in her sewing room.

She also loved to sew. In addition to her parents, she

was preceded in death by her husband Marcus Shaw

who passed away June 17, 1984, by three sisters:

Lucille White, Ruth Williams and Susie Smith and

two brothers: John Rainbolt and Charles Rainbolt.

Survivors include her children: Gayle (Joel)

Eggers, New Port Richey, Florida, Gary (Peggy)

Shaw and Richard Shaw all of Mountain City. Seven

Grandchildren: Travis (Heather) Eggers, Nicole

Dugger, Mark Shaw, Ricky Shaw, Courtney (Drew)

Warwick, Aaron (Ashley) Church and Amy (TR)

Kyte. 14 Great Grandchildren. Four Sisters: Frances

Ward, Nancy Jenkins, Jane (Ron) Miller and Brenda

(Tom) Penix. Several nieces and nephews.

A Service to Celebrate the life of Mary Shaw will

be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at

Little Milligan Baptist Church with Rev. Sam

Icenhour and Rev. Nick Bradshaw officiating.

Interment will follow in the Butler Memorial

Cemetery. Music will be provided by the Church

Choir. Active Pallbearers will be: Mark Shaw, Ricky

Shaw, Aaron Church, Timber Shaw, Drew Warwick,

Lane Shaw, Lloyd Ward, Charlie Jennings and TR

Kyte. Honorary Pallbearers will be her former

Sunday School Students, her church family and

former pastors of the church. The family will receive

friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Little Milligan

Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to the

family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.

com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Shaw family.

