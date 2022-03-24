Mary Alice Rainbolt Shaw
BUTLER – Mary Alice Rainbolt Shaw, 98, Butler went home to be
with her Lord, Monday, March 14, 2022 in the Sycamore Shoals
Hospital. She was born October 12, 1923 in Stonega, Virginia to the
late David Franklin & Ethel Clawson Rainbolt.
She had lived most of her life in Carter County.
She was a formeremployee of NARC, Shadowline of Boone, NC and
Shirley’s Restaurant. Mrs Shaw was a member of Little Milligan Baptist Church where she had served
as a Sunday School Teacher for over 72 years. She spent her life faithfully serving the Lord and others,
leading many to accept Jesus into their hearts. She
enjoyed spending time with her family, studing the
Bible, and spent countless hours in her sewing room.
She also loved to sew. In addition to her parents, she
was preceded in death by her husband Marcus Shaw
who passed away June 17, 1984, by three sisters:
Lucille White, Ruth Williams and Susie Smith and
two brothers: John Rainbolt and Charles Rainbolt.
Survivors include her children: Gayle (Joel)
Eggers, New Port Richey, Florida, Gary (Peggy)
Shaw and Richard Shaw all of Mountain City. Seven
Grandchildren: Travis (Heather) Eggers, Nicole
Dugger, Mark Shaw, Ricky Shaw, Courtney (Drew)
Warwick, Aaron (Ashley) Church and Amy (TR)
Kyte. 14 Great Grandchildren. Four Sisters: Frances
Ward, Nancy Jenkins, Jane (Ron) Miller and Brenda
(Tom) Penix. Several nieces and nephews.
A Service to Celebrate the life of Mary Shaw will
be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at
Little Milligan Baptist Church with Rev. Sam
Icenhour and Rev. Nick Bradshaw officiating.
Interment will follow in the Butler Memorial
Cemetery. Music will be provided by the Church
Choir. Active Pallbearers will be: Mark Shaw, Ricky
Shaw, Aaron Church, Timber Shaw, Drew Warwick,
Lane Shaw, Lloyd Ward, Charlie Jennings and TR
Kyte. Honorary Pallbearers will be her former
Sunday School Students, her church family and
former pastors of the church. The family will receive
friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Little Milligan
Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to the
family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.
com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Shaw family.