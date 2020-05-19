Marvin Maurice Arney, age 98 of Mountain City, TN, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his home. Marvin was a lifelong resident of Johnson County and was born on January 2, 1922 to the late John Edward Arney and Eliza Moody Arney. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Mary Wanauth Arney; brothers, Edgar Arney, Lawrence Arney; sisters, Goldie Arney, Elma Timbs, Hazel Clawson; grandson, Raymond Arney.

Marvin was a United States Army and World War II veteran who loved to share stories of his many military experiences. He loved his country and enjoyed his time in service. Marvin will also be remembered for his love of the Lord and being able to help people, which was evident through his last words, “what can I do for you?” He cherished his family and will be dearly missed by all. Marvin was a devoted member to Bakers Gap Baptist Church.

Survivors include his daughters, DiAnna Kelly and husband Patrick, Trela Dugger and husband Joel; sons, Marvin Arney and wife Kathy, Dean Arney and wife Missy; grandchildren, Lee Kelly, Tyson Kelly and wife Rhenda, Ashley McElyea and husband Richard, Jennifer Furches and husband Jared, Chad Arney and wife Cayla, Matthew Sluder, Katie Sluder, Kayla Csanady and husband Greg, 15 great grandchildren.

The family received friends from 12:00-1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow with Pastors Dennis Peterson and James Richardson officiating. The graveside service and burial followed immediately after the funeral at Sugar Grove Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Larry Stanton, Matthew Sluder, Ivan Sluder, Chad Arney, Tyson Kelly, Eddie Clawson, Lee Kelly, and Hunter Arney. Honorary pallbearers were Joel Dugger, David Dugger, Marvin’s grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family also received friends at the home, 733 Avery Branch Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to caregiver, Pam Yates, who went above and beyond to provide care that was beyond amazing. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Marvin Maurice Arney has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.