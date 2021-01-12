Marty Greenwell

We are saddened to announce the passing of Marty Guy Greenwell, age 64, on Monday, December 28, 2020 at his residence. He was born December 4, 1956 to the late Tine and Elsie Millsaps Greenwell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters: Kathleen Greenwell, Sue Ward, Goldie Gregg, and Gloria Bell Greenwell; special friend James Walls (aka Walker, two nephews, and a niece. Marty enjoyed riding his Harley and the outdoors.

Those left to cherish his memory include special friend and mother of his children Pam Cornett; daughter Melissa Cornett; son Brandon Greenwell, all of Mountain City, TN; three sisters: Charleen Clawson of Nashville, Linda Hatley of Butler, TN and Beth Smith of Elizabethton, TN; two grandchildren: Matthew Cornett and Mandy Cornett, both of Mountain City, TN; three great grandchildren: Charlotte Fritts, Emma Fritts and Addison Greer and several nieces and nephews. Special friends Sammy Lunceford, Shawn McElyea, Mike Pleasant, Terry Atwood and Craig Peters, Special friend Danielle Matherly also survive. Honorary pallbearers Jeff West and Danny Burton.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in Dugger Cemetery. The family received friends from 12:00 p.m. To 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Active pallbearers were Craig Peters, Shawn McElyea, Sammy Lunceford, Joe Lewis, Mike Pleasant, and Tommy Johnson. Honorary pallbearers were Neil Arnold, Jessie McCoy, Bob Hurd, Douglas Icenhour and Terry Atwood.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website. Professional services for the Greenwell family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.