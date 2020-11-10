Martine Hope, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center. She was born on March 23, 1950 to the late William Russell Scott and Oma Bellar Scott in Russellville, Kentucky. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her little brother, Gary Scott.

Martine loved the Lord first and foremost. She was a wonderful Wife, Mother, and Granny. She was well known for her passion of working with children. Martine had a very kind soul and was always willing to help anyone in need. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, camping, and singing. She was a song leader and member of Faith Gospel Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 49 years, Roy “Bobby” Hope; daughters, Kathy Schwarberg, Donna Nelson and husband Tim; son, Dale Hope and fiancé Sunshine; sister, Brenda Thomas; brothers, Danny, Darrell, Mendel, Ricky, Bobby, and Steve Scott; granddaughters, Kandice Schwarberg, Ryan Schwarberg, and Hope Worley; great grandsons, Carson Nelson, Colton Worley; special foreign exchange children, Masae “Sadie” Azuma, Yasuhiro “Simpson” Yamashita, and Francisco Navarro; special friends, Hayden and Josiah Bailey, and sister-in-law, Vanessa Rigsby; several other sisters and brothers in law, nieces, and nephews.

The family received friends from 3:00-6:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 6:00 p.m. with Pastors Josh Jones and David Hankal officiating. The graveside service and burial were held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Phillippi Cemetery. Pallbearers were Danny Scott, Darrell Scott, Mendel Scott, Bobby Scott, Scott Harper, and Eli Alexander. Honorary pallbearers were Bob Grindstaff, Tim Nelson, Jack Thomas, Larry Woodward, and her church family.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the nurses, doctors, and chaplain at Watauga Medical Center. Friends and family may visit the home at 138 Hoot Owl Ridge Road, Mountain City, TN, 37683. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website.

The family of Martine Hope has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.