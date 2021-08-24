Martiano “Martin” Lopez Gomez passed away on August 16, 2021. Martin was born on 10/24/1963 in Pahuatlan, Pue to the late Martin Lopez Banconejo (Father) and Petra Gomez Tolentino ( Mother). He was a rock mason and had worked for Tim Church Masonry, He loved music and bead work.

Those left to cherish his memory include; Pamela Lopez Gomez of the home. (Son) Antonio Lopez Zovoquila and wife Carmela Delagua Bocato, (Grandchild) Liliana Lopez Delagua, (Daughter) Reyna Lopez Zoyoquila and husband Rev Delaigua Zoyoquila, (Grandchildren) Julie Delagua Lopez, Gabriela Delagua Lopez, William Delagua Lopez, and Alex Delagua Lopez. (Step Daughters) Julie Rominger (Steve Minter) of Taylorsville, NC and Heather Brown of Vilas. (Step Grandchildren) Brooklyn Rominger and Abigail Webb of Taylorsville, NC, Kaylie Brown, Kaydon Brown, and Bentley Hicks of Vilas. (Stepson) Robert Rominger (Holly Rominger) and step grandchild Devan Rominger of Mountain City, TN.

Services for Martin were held on Saturday, August 21st 2021 at 3:00 PM at the West Side Baptist Church on 186 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, NC. The family received friends from 2:00 – 3:00 PM. Graveside services followed the funeral service at the Beaver Dam Cemetery with David Ward officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The Family of Martin Lopez Gomez have placed his arrangements in the care Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.