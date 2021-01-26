Martha Squibb Atwood

Martha Kaye Squibb Atwood, age 82, peacefully slipped the bonds of this earth into the arms of her Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, January 16 at Life Care Center in Gray, finally victorious over her battle with COVID-19 and other lengthy medical issues.

Kaye was born on April 22, 1938, in Johnson City, Tennessee, a beloved daughter of the late William Hal and Verna Maude Sherfey Squibb. Kaye is now reunited with loved ones who have made their journey before her: Her husband and love of her life, Ronald Vaught Atwood (January 26, 2005), cherished brothers, John William “Bill” Squibb, Sr. and Donald “Don” Shelton Squibb, and special sisters-in-law, Joyce McMurtry Squibb and Barbara Summers Squibb and sister-in-law, Shirley Potter.

Kaye worked as a transcriptionist for Crippled Children’s and Child Development Services for the State of Tennessee Health Department until her retirement. She was one, very special lady with a variety of interests and hobbies. She loved attending antique car shows and going to Dollywood and Gatlinburg to attend Gaither Concerts. She especially enjoyed shopping, particularly shopping for jewelry, and even as a little girl, she could often be found at the jewelry counter eyeing the treasures arrayed there. She dearly loved viewing and buying angel pins. She had a passion for her puzzle books and number fill-ins were her favorites.

Her nieces and nephews remember her as a fun-loving aunt who would hook up the tractor and cart to take her exuberant charges on beloved hay rides every Sunday afternoon. She loved to liven up a sleepy Easter Sunday afternoon by hiding Easter Eggs for her adult nieces and nephews who would gleefully hunt eggs until the $50 prize egg was found. She dearly loved joyfully watching and giggling over the antics of her numerous nieces and nephews.

Kaye was a former member of Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church in Jonesborough and a current member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Mountain City. Kaye dearly loved both her churches and church families and found special joy singing in her church choirs. She had the heart of a servant and served her Lord in many ways, but she passionately loved visiting shut-ins and nursing homes for as long as her health permitted.

Left to cherish her memory are her beloved and devoted twin sister, Marsha Faye Squibb and special sisters-in-law, Alma Lee Squibb, both of Jonesborough, Drue Balderson of Mountain City and special brothers-in-law Blake (Jo Ann) Atwood and Steve (Anita) Atwood of Mountain City. She is also survived by nephews Johnny Squibb of Jonesborough, Brad (Bonnie) Squibb of Oak Ridge, Mark (Cheryl) Squibb of Bristol, VA, and David Squibb of Flat Rock, NC and nieces Ramona (David) Bird, Paula (Rick) Maupin, Paulette (Robert) Winkle, Sharon Lynn Squibb, and Sarah Squibb, all of Jonesborough, and Shelia Fenner, and Tanya (Eric) Huyard of Mountain City, and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their gratitude to both congregations of her church families for their many acts of love and kindness during Kaye’s lengthy illness.

Due to Covid-19, there will not be a receiving of friends. However, there was a public open viewing from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Dillow Taylor Funeral Home in Jonesborough, and a graveside service and interment at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Mountain City on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 1:00 pm. The family requested that guests please wear face masks and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church New Building Fund, 1432 Gray Station-Sulphur Springs Road, Jonesborough, TN 37659 or Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3385 Roan Creek Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.