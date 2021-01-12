Clyde Marion Winebarger, age 75 of Creston, NC passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center. Marion was born at home in Creston on March 13, 1945 to the late Conley and Alma Winebarger. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Crissy Lewis; brothers, Enoch, J.C., Avery, and Marty Winebarger, and granddaughter, Jennifer Hall.

Survivors include his wife Shirley Winebarger; sons, Robert Winebarger and wife Marie, David Winebarger and wife Sara; grandchildren, Jessica Maddison, Adam Winebarger, Joshua Winebarger, Matthew Winebarger, Grace Winebarger, Stephanie; great grandchildren, Chloe Maddison, Cayden Maddison, Riley Reece, John Hall, Maya Winebarger, Elizabeth; brother, Roy Winebarger; several nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 2:00 with Pastors Rector Henson and Anthony Roark officiating. The graveside service and burial immediately followed at the Lewis Jones Cemetery. Pallbearers were family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Clyde Marion Winebarger has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.