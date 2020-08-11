Marie Rinehart, 86 of Rittman, OH and formerly of Lodi, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Altercare of Wadsworth. She was born August 15, 1933 in Mountain City, TN to Lawton and Nellie (Gentry) Harper. Her family moved to Coshocton in 1949, where she met her soon to be husband, Frederick Rinehart. They were married on April 27, 1950 and moved to West Salem shortly thereafter, where they resided before moving to Lodi in 1955.Marie had worked as a caregiver. She enjoyed the company of friends and family at her home, and loved sending and receiving greeting cards.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Rinehart and her fiance Robert Call of Rittman. Marie was preceded in death by her husband Frederick in 1988, and also by 2 sisters and 3 brothers. Visitation were held on Thursday, August 6, from 1:00 – 2:00 PM at Parker Funeral Home, 210 Medina St., Lodi, where her funeral service will immediately follow the visitation beginning at 2:00 PM. Masks and social distancing guidelines are required. Pastor Johnny Castle will officiate. Burial followed at Woodlawn Cemetery in Lodi. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Assoc. of Greater East Ohio, 70 W. Streetsboro St. #201, Hudson, OH 44236. Online condolences may be shared at www.parkerfuneralhomes.com.