We are saddened to announce the passing of Mari U. Bird, age 72, on Friday, November 5, 2021 in Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She was born April 4, 1949 in Germany to the late Herman Schambelan and Gisella Schmidt. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, knitting and crocheting.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband William Bird of the home; daughter Wendy Earnst of Colorado Springs, CO; son Sean Schambelan of Haskel, NJ and adopted son Daniel Lucietto of New Jersey; brothers Donald Schambelan of Minnesota; Jerry Schambelan and Roland Schambelan, both of Naples, FL; multiple grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and her friends at Trade Community Center.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 19,2021 at 2:00 PM from the Hux & Lipford Funeral Home ChapeI.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Mari’s memory to the Johnson County Cancer Support Group, % Flo Bellamy 3510 Hwy 421 N, Mountain City, Tn 37683 or Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675

Online condolences may sent to our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com

Arrangements for the Bird family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN 37683