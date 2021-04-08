Marguerite Miller

Marguerite Thomas Miller, age 81, treasured wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and friend, passed away at her home in Mountain City, Tennessee, on March 30th, 2021. Marguerite was cherished, and she will be remembered as a special lady with a beautiful smile by her family and friends. For certain, her son David and daughter Dawn will miss “Mom” whom they dearly loved and who taught them to respect her and do as she said.

Marguerite was born to Dean H. and Pearl M. Thomas of Trade, Tennessee on July 21st, 1939. Her name was chosen for her by her father who had discovered the moniker when he worked as a very young man on an Idahoan ranch. Although everyone who knew her loved her name, Marguerite said it was too hard for people to pronounce it or spell it correctly. She preferred to be called “Margie”- especially by her adoring husband of over 60 years, Clyde Miller, who preceded her in death in February, 2018.

Marguerite was always known as a bright student in school. She was known to be extremely kind to her classmates as well. Her brightness and natural ability to care for others came together for her in the best possible way when she entered and later successfully graduated LPN school on November 30th, 1979 with certification as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Marguerite was a wonderful and extremely competent nurse for 23 years during her time at the Johnson County Hospital until its closure and then at the Mountain City Rural Health Consortium until she retired in 2006. She loved having the opportunity to go back to school to become a nurse, and she was valued and trusted by her patients throughout the years. Her nursing career brought her great joy, and this love for nursing inspired her granddaughter, Katie, to follow in her footsteps.

Another very happy time in Marguerite’s life was the time she spent simply being “Grandma” and “Grammy” to her grandchildren. She loved the time spent with April, Dustin, Matthew, Brad, Rae, Cory, Katie, and Kellie as she watched them all grow up around her. She had a real knack for making each of these children feel extra special in his or her own way. They all knew the magic their grandmother could perform with a simple frozen pizza and her added special ingredients- and mostly how she would really listen to their problems and truly try her best to help them know they were valuable and wonderful people. Each of these beloved kids, in turn, cherished each moment they had with her (as did their friends). Marguerite also loved spending time with her great grandchildren as her family continued to expand.

Marguerite is survived by her son, David and wife Shirlene Miller, her daughter, Dawn and husband John Taylor III; grandchildren (in order of birth), Dustin (Beth), Matthew, Brad (Amanda), Rachel, Cory (Brandy), Katie (Luke), and Kellie (Christian); great grandchildren, Aiden, Peyton, Clara, Ezra, Rosie, Knox, Daniel, Orion, and Flora; her only brother, Wade Thomas (Marcia); niece Penny (Todd); great nephew Isaac; sisters-in-law, Mae, Sue, Rebecca, Lucy, and Marcia; brother-in-law, Benny; dear friends; and her devoted companion, Mr. Boyd Wilson. Her eldest grandchild, April, preceded her grandmother in death on May 1, 2020.

The family held a graveside service at Sunset Memorial Park on Saturday, April 3rd, at 3:00 P.M. Interment followed. Pallbearers were Dustin Osborne, Matthew Miller, Bradley Osborne, Rachel Osborne, Cory Miller, Kellie and Christian Studer, and Katie and Luke Skiera. Honorary pallbearers were Boyd Wilson, Wade Thomas, Lauren Trathen, Linda Neely, Mac Brown, Janice Amorin, Linda Grindstaff, and Ann Reece.

Heartfelt thanks go out to the Amedisys Hospice nurses Joanie McQueen and Gail Miller as well as all other attending nurses and Amedisys members, the Johnson County Rescue Squad, and nursing staff at the Johnson City Medical Center, as well as to all friends and family members who called to send their love to Marguerite during her illness.

Family members ask that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to feedingamerica.org. Marguerite would love to know that the good memories you have of her inspired you to contribute to the feeding of a hungry child. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website.The family has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.