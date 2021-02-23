On Wednesday, February 17, Margaret Crosswhite Westphal, quietly passed away in her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim Parsons and Sue Madron Parsons along with her husband Barney Westphal. All of her life Margaret was a fighter. As a single mother, she fought hard to make a good life for her sons. While working in an office, she decided that she wanted more, so she went back to school at night and on weekends and earned her Bachelors Degree and eventually a Masters Degree in Business.After these years of pursuing advanced degrees and raising her sons Bud and Jim Crosswhite she met and married Barney Westphal, and they were happy together for seventeen years during which time they raised two grandsons Paul and Tyler Westphal.

During this time, Margaret also began to pursue another passion and that was to organize a string of two and three-year interval reunions held during the 90’s and until 2018 for her beloved JCHS Class of ’66. AND because of her class’s outstanding football team and their love for Coach “Goose” Arnold, she and a classmate organized a tribute to him with a surprise reunion of a host of his players at a 2016 JCHS football game, a year before their beloved coach’s passing.

Margaret had a kind heart for the people she loved but also for dogs. With help from her sons, she provided a heated doghouse with running water and a large pen attached to her home. At one time she had five inside dogs and another time four huge outside dogs, all rescues.

Those left to cherish Margaret Westphal include her two sons Bud (Julie) Crosswhite and Jim(Amy) Crosswhite, along with three granddaughters Lauren, Leeann and Macee Crosswhite, two great grandsons Paxton and Declan; special cousins Nancy Wills, Martha Jane Elvidge and Laura Rasnick; special caregiver Karen Winslow; along with Trixie, Belle, Snoopy and Madison and members of the JCHS Class of ’66.

The family received friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service followed with Pastor Greg Poe officiating. The graveside service and burial was held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Phillippi Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jim Crosswhite, Bud Crosswhite, Greg Davidson, Brian Eisenhower, Brian Reece, Kevin Hodges, and Thomas Bower. Honorary pallbearers were the JCHS Class of 1966, David Ross, and Mike Greaves.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Johnson County Cancer Support Group. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Margaret Lee Westphal has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683