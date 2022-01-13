Margaret Tester, age 81, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021 at her residence.

She was born in Johnson County, TN, on May 6, 1940. She was the daughter of the late Glenn Owens and Carrie Rankins Owens. She was also predeceased by her husband, Andrew Tester, who passed away in 2001.

Margaret loved flowers, cooking, and going to yard sales. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons; Eddie Tester (Brenda) and Ricky Tester of Mountain City, TN, two grandchildren; Kristi Tester, Mountain City, TN and Jennie (Nick) Hallmark, Grand Junction, MI, four great grandchildren; Ella Tester, Aurora Tester, Nikolas Hallmark and Arabella Hallmark, special dog Chi-Chi, special friends; Peggy Snyder, Cathy Courtner, and Juanita Eggers. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A visitation for Margaret will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. at the Hux & Lipford Funeral Home. We will then go in procession to the Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum of Love for the graveside service with Steven Spencer, and Michael Icenhour officiating.

Pallbearers will be; Brad Gentry, James Brown, Cliff Worley, Johnny Roberts, Johnny Dickens and Gary Stout. Honorary Pallbearers are; Staff of Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, Members of Johnson County EMS and members of Mountain City Fire Department.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Kim Kleine, FNP and her staff, Dan Falcasanatos, and the staff of Amedisys Hospice.

At other times the family will receive friends at her son’s residence, 4289 Hwy 67 West, Mountain City, TN.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.huxlipfordfh.com.

Hux & Lipford Funeral Home of Mountain City, TN, is honored to be serving the Tester Family.