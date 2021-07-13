Margaret Robinson

Margaret E. Robinson, of Mountain City, Tennessee died at her home on Thursday, July 8, 2021 following a lengthy illness. Margaret was born in Virginia in 1924 , but lived most of her life in Mountain City, Tennessee. She was 97 years old. She was the daughter of Jonathan Enzer Norris and Annis Allen Norris.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; D.W. Robinson, Jr who died in 1991. She was also preceded by brothers: John C. Norris, David S. Norris, and Paul B. Norris; sisters: Edith Comer, Earleen Stephenson and Enola LaPorte.

Surviving are son, David W, Robinson III; daughters: Rita Robinson, Gail Tate and husband Wade and Denise McAmis and husband, Dennis. Also surviving is granddaughter Jenny Johnson and husband Jeremy and great-grandson Gideon Johnson. Margaret was a gardener, avid reader, and enjoyed music and singing in church. She was a member of Clinton Presbyterian Church.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice; special cousins and caregivers Carol Lea Pennington and Donna Jones; also caregivers: Janice Lassiter and Amber Cullop. Graveside Service was held at Phillippi Cemetery with Anna Staples officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Margaret E. Robinson has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.