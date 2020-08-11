Margaret Mock

Margaret “Maggie” Turner Mock died peacefully on August 4, 2020 in Bristol, VA. She was born on March 6, 1939 in Boston, Massachusetts to the late Dr. Vernon Atwell Turner and Elizabeth Parsons Turner.

Maggie attended Hollins College and gradated from Emory University in Atlanta with a Master’s degree in English. Until 2005, she was with the administrative department at The National Center for Developmental Education at Appalachian State University. She was loved by and loved her co-workers and was party of the great team at ASU for roughly 25 years. During this time, she was also a great mother and family member to all.

Maggie was extremely devoted to her family and grandchildren. She also was a lover of animals, reading, cooking, horseback riding (she jumped horses until 65 years of age), news and current events and history. She enjoyed excursions to the North Carolina shore for decades. She was an avid reader and dedicated to her music, especially her piano and duets. Her yard was always alive with pets, birds, flowers, and her last of many cherished dogs, Breezy. She was extremely interested and involved in environmental issues.

Survivors include her two devoted sons, Karl Turner Mock and wife, Kristan Oliver Mock, Robert Stockton “Robbie” Mock and wife, Dianna; four grandchildren, Ashlynne and Alexandria “A-1 and A-2”, Rachael and Jamal; loving sister, Nancy Turner Lambright and husband, Harry and their sons, Dan and Nathaniel, and their children, Benjamin, Katherine, Bryce and Darius; nephews from a previous marriage to Albert Mock, Billy and Michael Mock, sons of the late Jim and Betty Mock. Other close family members include George and Andy Wright, Lissa Wright and her late husband, Bill; cousin, “Bud” Turner and their families and the family of the late “Toto” Barker, his wife, Nancy and their children, Debbie, Kim and “Brother” and their families.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.