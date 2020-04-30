Margaret Mary “Peg” Stout, age 64, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Franklin Woods Community Hospital in Johnson City, TN. She was born on October 1, 1955 to the late Albert Medora and Clara Stoker Medora in Philadelphia, PA. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Mike Medora, George Medora, and Albert Medora.

Peg loved her family dearly and they all meant the world to her. In addition to her family, she leaves behind many fond memories with many special friends and many loved ones, including her two special dogs, R.J. and Emma. During her free time she enjoyed spending time with a kid named Corbin. Peg was of the Catholic faith.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 20 years, Scott Stout; daughters, Danielle Medora, Amanda Mulcavage; sons, Joseph Fritch, Tim Medora of PA; son-in-law, Randy Barnes; sister, Annie Medora of Lancaster, PA; brothers, Bobby Medora, John Medora of CA; grandchildren, Kasey Ross, Brittany Ross, Abby Fritch of PA, Hunter Medora, Zackary Medora, Cameron Medora; special nephew, Shawn Medora; special friend, Phil Corell; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There was a private graveside service held on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Mountain City, TN. Pallbearers were family and friends.