Margaret “Granny” Trivette

Margaret Trivette, age 94, of Trade, TN passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Mountain City Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was born January 10, 1926 to the late Roy and Betty McElyea. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Dee Trivette, son, Regger Trivette, two sisters and four brothers.

She was a member of Zionville Baptist Church and accepted Christ as her Savior at the young age of 14. Throughout her life and especially during her last days she sought to ensure that everyone she encountered knew her Jesus. She is known for her legacy as “Granny” at Stateline Fireworks. She spent the majority of her life hard at work and was most often found behind the counter at the store helping people choose the right fireworks for every occasion. She always made sure the family Bible was front and center on the counter there as well, and she loved reading God’s word daily. She adored her family and was happiest when surrounded by them. She also loved a good chew of tobacco. She will be remembered for her Godly example, her extraordinary character, her pure love, and her willingness to listen.

She is survived by her daughter, Betty, and husband Willie DeBord; granddaughters, Melinda Trivette Greene and husband Daniel, Jamie Trivette, and Lindsey DeBord Yoggerst and husband Anthony; great grandchildren Devon, Dustin (Sophia), Frankie, Makahyla, Dalton, Jeremiah, William, and Winston; great great grandchildren Oliver, Eleanor, and Liam.

A special thanks to Mountain City Care and Rehabilitation Center and all of their staff for the excellent care and loving kindness given to “Granny” during her time there. Also, a huge thank you to valued friend, Marilynn Otis, who read the Bible to Granny daily and to her roommate, Joan Williams, who was a true friend and light in the darkest times. To everyone who has loved Granny and prayed for her, thank you.

A graveside service and interment were conducted Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:00am at Zionville Baptist Church Cemetery led by Rev. Leonard Fletcher and Rev. Steven Spencer. Music under the direction of Lindsey Yoggerst and Leonard and Linda Fletcher. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church Awana program in memory of Granny.

Honorary pallbearers are Granny’s beloved family and friends. Professional services for the Trivette family are in the care of Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S Church Street, Mountain City, TN. `