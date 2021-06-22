Margaret Adams

We are saddened to announce the passing of Margaret A. Adams , age 79, who passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on June 16, 2021. She was born January 13, 1942 in Freeburn, Kentucky to the late John T. Triplett and Dolly Slone Triplett. In addition to her parent she was also preceded by two sisters; Louise Price and Martha Blake; and two brothers Clifford and Jimmy Triplett. She was a member of the Rainbow Mennonite Church. She enjoined playing cards with special friends, spending time with her family and attending bluegrass festivals.

Those left to cherish her memory include: husband Walter T. Adams, daughters; Mertis Taylor (Mike), Jeannie Hammett (John), brother Johnny Triplett; grandchildren; Misty Triplett and Daniel Winters and her special granddaughter Gracie Hammett, great grandchildren include: Trinity and Daniel Winters and Sidney Kurtz. Several nieces and nephews. She was a granny to everyone she met. Special friends include: Rainbow Mennonite Church family and special sister in Christ, Bessie Taylor, also special loving caregivers Sue Welch and Maria Bragg.

A funeral service for Margaret A. Adams was conducted on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 7 p.m. at Hux & Lipford Funeral Home in the east chapel, with reverend Gary Gambill and John Hammett to officiate. Pallbearers included; John Triplett, George Robinson, Wyatt Robinson, Willie Price, Michael McDaniel and Chris Prosise. Honorary Pallbearers: Mark Triplett, John Blake, Daniel Winters, Johnny Triplett, Bill Taylor, and Bronson Triplett. The family received friends from 6 until 7 p.m. prior to the funeral service. At other times the family will receive friends and family at 1121 Triplett Rd. Mountain City, TN 37683 or at (423)727- 9995. Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park at 1 pm.

