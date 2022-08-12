Mae Manuel

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Mae Geneva Manuel, wife and mother, passed away after a brief illness at the age of 92. Mae was born on December 5, 1929, in Trade, TN, to Pinkney (Pink) Johnathan and Lillie Mae Sanders Miller and baptized at Centerview Church of Christ in Trade, TN.

While working at the Victory Diner in Johnson City, she met a recently returned disabled soldier, Joe Ervil Manuel, severely injured in Europe at the height of WWII, whom she would jokingly say, “I felt sorry for him, so I married him.” However, she had a very special love for her husband and missed him until her last breath. They were married on March 12, 1947, for 62 years, until his passing in 2009 at the age of 89. She and Joe raised four sons, Billy Joe (spouse Mary), Ronnie Ervil (spouse Rose), Gary Douglas, and Teddy Ray (spouse Barbara). Mae loved the Lord, and her faith was a pillar of strength for the family, resulting in each of her sons’ continuing opportunity to serve the Lord in various capacities, extending that faith for four generations.

Mae was a soldier in God’s army who, during the last week of her life, took every opportunity to proclaim her faith and love for Jesus to all around her. Her greatest desire was for her entire family to be firmly founded in the love of God through Jesus our Savior. And she accomplished that desire.

Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Ervil Manuel, brothers, JP, Clyde, Ivey, Corbett, Coy, Don, and George Miller, and sisters, Nancy (Nan) Reece, Dorothy Miller, and Jean Woodard.

Mae has two surviving siblings, Barbara Sue Martin of Granite Falls, NC, and Benjamin (Benny) Miller of Mountain City, TN. Mae and Ervil’s family spans across grandchildren: Stephen Manuel (Amanda), Kevin Manuel (Carly), Marlana Ward (Mike), Michelle Swafford (Micah), and Racquel Luna (Josh), Janel Napier (Jason), Rebecca Manuel, Rachel Connell (Nick). Great grandchildren: Jacob Manuel, Lucus and Grace Manuel, Emily and Abigail Ward, Camron Swafford, Penelope, and Sienna Luna. Great great grandchildren: Malachi, Josiah, and Zachariah Swafford. She attributed the blessings of a good mind, good hearing, and reasonable eyesight to the daily study of God’s word, of which she often quoted favorite chapters and verses from memory. She also loved to sing her favorite hymns of praise to God.

Gratitude is extended to Sunset Gardens for the assisted living Mae received over the past three years.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at God’s Country Church with an interment to follow at the Mains/Miller Cemetery in Trade, TN. Pallbearers are Gary Manuel, Ron Manuel, Ted Manuel, Bill Manuel, Josh Luna, Micah Swafford, Jason Napier, Bobby Miller, David Wilson, Stephen Manuel, and Kevin Manuel.

At other times, friends and family may visit the old home place of Joe and Mae Manuel. Current residence of her granddaughter Racquel Luna and husband Josh, 683 Hospital Hill Lane, Mountain City, TN 37683.

