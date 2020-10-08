Mae Blevins

Mae Marie Pierce Blevins, age 89, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Mountain City Care Center. Mae was born on February 3, 1931 to the late Grant and Florence Davis in Ashe County, North Carolina.

Mae always enjoyed gardening, farming, canning, and quilting. She was a member of Dewey Christian Church and attended First Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving first husband and father of her children, Joseph Pierce; sons, Martin Pierce, Marvin Pierce; loving second husband, Gather Blevins; son-in-law, Lloyd McCloud; sister, Opal Canady; brothers, Clarence Davis, Ralph Davis, Howard Davis, Joe Davis, Elworth Davis, Leonard Davis, J.C. Davis.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Barbara Perry and husband Eddie, Janice McCloud; sisters, Boots Cochran, Patsy Bennett; brother, Warren Davis; grandchildren, Shohn Perry, Angela Graybeal, Travis McCloud and wife Michelle, Starling McCloud; great grandchildren, Shonae and Hunter Graybeal, Peyton, Ryleigh, Kynnedy Perry, Tanya and Dalton McCloud, Skyler McCloud, Brandy Campbell; Great Great Grandchildren, Ayden Graybeal, Serenity and Leo Harper; special friend, Tammy Warren; several nieces and nephews and many other special friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Mountain City Care Center for their loving care of Mae.

The graveside service and burial were held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Burley-Shoun Cemetery with Rev. Ricky Campbell officiating. Pallbearers were Starling McCloud, Dalton McCloud, Matthew Hicks, Hunter Graybeal, Kyle Pierce, and Shohn Perry. Honorary pallbearers were Travis McCloud and Peyton Perry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. These donations can be made to Mountain City Funeral Home to be evenly distributed.

Condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.mountiancityfh.com. The family of Mae Marie Pierce Blevins has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683