Madge Stanton Taylor

Madge Marie Stanton Taylor, age 78, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 2, 2021. She was born on August 31, 1942 in Johnson County, TN to the late Henry and Mary Stanton in Johnson County, TN. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jane Price, brother, Jim Stanton, and infant son, James David Taylor.

Madge loved her family and grandchildren with all her heart. She also loved to go to the Senior Center. She enjoyed working in her flowers, shopping and spending time with her family. She loved everyone she met.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 62 years, Bob Taylor Sr.; four children, Bobby Eugene Taylor and wife Cris, Tammy Tester, Kim Isaacs and husband Roger, John Taylor; sister, Mary Alice Price and husband Curtis; brother, Steve Stanton; aunt, Mable Price; uncle Edward Woodard; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and many cousins.

The family received friends from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Southside Freewill Baptist Church. The funeral service followed with Pastors Berrey Dunn and Daniel Jones officiating. The graveside service and burial followed the funeral at the Phillippi Cemetery in Mountain City. Pallbearers were Lee Stuart, Tommy Keys, Robbie Tester, Travis Ward, James Leathern, and Brandon Suggs. Honorary pallbearers were Terry Hodge, David Arnold, Terry Stout, Robert Cunningham, Blake Stout, and Bo Thomas.

The family of Madge Taylor would like to thank Mountain City Care Center for the special care and kindness they gave. Also, to the Mountain City Senior Center for all they did for her. At other times, friends and family may visit the home of Bobby and Cris Taylor, 644 Pine Crest St., Mountain City, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website.