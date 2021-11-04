Mack Arthur Proffitt, age 79, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at his home following a brief illness. He was born on August 30, 1942 to the late Sam Proffitt and Rettie Stout Proffitt. In addition to his parents, Mack was preceded in death by his step-mother, Ruby Harmon Proffitt; brothers, Sanford Proffitt and Ralph Proffitt; sister, Jean Day; half-sister, Donna Kay Pierce.

Mack is survived by his spouse, Teresa McKinney Proffitt; children, Tracy Proffitt, Jamie Proffitt and wife Angie, stepson, Rusty McKinney and wife Tonya, Sisters, Pansy Saylor, Paulette Nichols; brothers, Paul (Pete) Proffitt and Jim Proffitt, step-brother, Barney (Butch) Estep; step-sisters, Sandra Grindstaff and Frances Maynard; sister-in-law, Lisa Oliver; grandchildren, Samantha, Savannah, Caleb and Cloey, special friends, Jerry and Sheila Roark, Kenneth and Adam Lowe, Matthew Hicks, Jim Robinson, Wallace (Bum) and Sue Stout, Roy Clark; special cousin, Larry Proffitt and wife Robin; several, nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Gale Hartley to officiate. Pallbearers will be Rusty McKinney, Ronnie Nichols, Matthew Hicks, Adam Lowe, Kenneth Lowe and Vance Gentry. Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Roark, David Dugger, Roy Clark and Pete Proffitt.

Graveside service and interment will follow from the Family Garden Cemetery (Mack Branch Rd.).

The family will receive friends at the home 559 Mack Branch Rd., Mountain City, TN 37683.

