Mabel Bernice Potter Reece went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. She was born on November 1, 1930, to the late Iva Lee Miller Potter and Daniel Marvin Potter of Trade. She was preceded in death by the love of her life and spouse of sixty years, Chester Albert Reece. They were lifelong residents of Trade and spent their lives in service to their community.

Bernice is survived by two children, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Son and daughter-in-law: Mike and Karol Reece of Ft. Worth, Texas, grandchildren Susan Reece of Jacksonville, Florida, Grant Reece and Alex Reece also of Ft. Worth.

Son and daughter-in-law: Greg and Lisa Reece of Trade, grandchildren Allyson Reece Felty (Anthony Felty) with great-grandson Avery Felty of Maryville, TN, Abigail Reece Wilson (Samuele Wilson) of West Jefferson, NC, and Anna Reece Wallace (Bryce Wallace) of Shady Valley.

She was preceded in death by brothers Wilton Potter, Bruce Potter, and Luther Martin.

She is survived by her sisters, Helen Pardue Hammons and Louise Pardue. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Bernice’s life was typified by her love for her family above all else and a deep love of her community. She had a deep desire to serve those in Johnson County and throughout the state through her community involvement.

She was a lifelong member of Evergreen Baptist Church, where she played the piano for many years, sharing her love of music and her Savior.

Her community involvement ranged from her long-time work with the Levi Strauss Retirees raising money for many local charities and organizations. She served many years with the Johnson County Rescue Squad Crewettes and the Women’s Auxiliary to Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads serving at the state level as President and was named Crewette of the Year for Tennessee. She was a long-time member of the Board of Johnson County Farm Bureau and represented Tennessee at the Rural and Farm Women of the World Conference in Stuttgart, Germany, in 1981. She served many years with Eastern Star, mentoring young women through Rainbow Girls. She was a tireless worker and contributor to Trade Days. She was on the Board of Directors of the Johnson County Hospital. There are doubtless many other activities, charities, and causes that she contributed to through the years that are not listed here. She served her friends, family, and community in countless other acts of generosity and compassion over the years.

There will be no formal visitation.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm Friday, August 19, 2022, at Mountain City Funeral Home with Pastor Derrick Wilson officiating. Music will be under the direction of Tony and Cheri Potter. The entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum. Pallbearers are Alex Reece, Anthony Felty, Samuele Wilson, Bryce Wallace, Doug McFadden, Willie Debord, and Bob Pardue. Honorary pallbearers are Mark Wallace, Tom Wallace, Ed Hoak, and Bill Adams.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt “Thank You” to the staff of Mountain City Care Center. Thanks are also extended to Dr. Jim Shine for his years of medical care to Bernice.

The family will receive friends at the home of her son, Greg Reece.

