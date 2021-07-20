Lynda “Lyndi” Barker

Lyndi Barker passed away after a courageous fight with cancer at the young age of 63 in her home in Butler, Tennessee (TN) on July 15th, 2021. Lyndi was born on a December 1957 day in Washington D.C. and grew up in Rockville Maryland (MD). She was the only daughter of her late parents William Stephen Lehr and Babette Bacheller Lehr; sister to her late older brother Stephen William Lehr; and sister to her younger brother Alan Scott Lehr of Annapolis, MD. Lyndi is survived by her husband Rowland James Barker originally of Silver Spring, MD.

Lyndi was in the inaugural class of Thomas Wootton High School and graduated in 1975. Her parents and paternal grandparents were in the teaching profession and Lyndi followed that legacy by attending Frostburg State College where she received her degree and certification in Elementary Education in the class of 1980. It was during this time at Frostburg State that she started dating Rowland James Barker, her eventual husband.

Upon graduation Lyndi began employment with the Montgomery County Public School system where she was a teacher at Harmony Hills and Flower Hill Elementary schools. Lyndi and Rowland married in May 1985 and lived in Baltimore, MD and Eldersburg, MD until they ultimately retired in 2012. Lyndi and Rowland planned ahead for retirement and in 2006 they bought a house in Butler, TN by Watauga Lake to vacation and potentially retire one day. After countless memorable visits with friends and family they finally moved permanently to Butler in 2015.

Lyndi was an absolute joy to be around and everyone that spent any amount of time around would notice her energy and her smile. She was an extremely devoted wife and teacher. Lyndi loved spending her quality time outdoors gardening, enjoying Watauga Lake and the boundless natural beauty of East Tennessee. Lyndi also enjoyed the sun and sand during frequent trips to the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Lyndi will be cremated and her ashes placed in the places she loved the most. In keeping with her wishes there will be no visitation or services and she asks that you spend that time with your loved ones. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Rescue Dog & End of Life Sanctuary in Mountain City, TN.