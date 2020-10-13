Lucy Reece

Lucy Grace Reece, a person who never met a stranger, at age 87 passed away Wednesday morning, October 7, 2020 at the Mountain City Care Center. She was born February 6, 1933 in Watauga County, North Carolina to Tom Sanders and Juanita Dancy Sanders. In addition to her parents, Lucy was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Lane Reece (June 8, 2013) and sister, Mary Ann Potter (June 17, 2019).

Lucy was a graduate of Cove Creek High School. She worked at Burlington Industries for 20 years and then worked at the Bike Athletic for 20 years. In her 70s, Lucy continued her education and earned a degree through Tennessee College of Applied Technology. She enjoyed gardening, working in her flowers, and her beloved dogs. Lucy attended Dewey Christian Church since 1954 and played the piano for many years.

Survivors include her son, Shane Reece and wife Rita of Mountain City; sisters: Mildred Ward, Linda Conville, Sylvia Hammons and husband Bill; grandchildren, Christie Joiner and husband Steve, Keesha Rhudy and husband Jesse; great grandchildren, Stephen and Jayden Joiner, Carter and Maddex Rhudy; niece, Heidi Kerley and husband Don and their son Sammy; special dog, Sunny.

As to Lucy’s wishes the graveside service and interment were held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. from the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Zionville, NC with Minister C.D. (Bud) Gentry to officiate. Pallbearers were Jesse Rhudy, Carter Rhudy, Sam Kerley, Don Kerley, Stephen Joiner, and Jayden Joiner.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Johnson County Rescue Dog and End of Life Sanctuary, c/o Missy Gentry, 977 Harbin Hill Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Mountain City Care Center and Dr. James Shine for their loving care. Condolences may be sent to the family online. The family of Lucy Grace Reece has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 South Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683