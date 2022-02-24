Lucy Dyson, age 92, of Mountain City, TN passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Mountain City, TN on April 13, 1929 to the late Emmett Lee Phillips and Sally Phillips. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Charlie Dyson, son, Daryl Dyson, daughter-in-law, Margie Dyson, and son-in-law, Gale Farmer.

Lucy was a wonderful cook and especially known for her lemon pies, apple dumplings, and rolls. She loved to crochet, cross stitch, and liked word search books. Lucy enjoyed being with her family and will truly be missed by all who knew her.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters, Judy Farmer and Carol Gilley; son, Charles Dyson and wife Linda; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; five great-great-granddaughters; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friend, Pauline Pennington.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday February 15, 2022 from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor David Bentley officiating. The graveside service and burial will be held on Wednesday February 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. from the Donnelly Cemetery with Pastor Russ Poteet. Pallbearers are Timmy Potter, Jamie Gilley, Junior Gilley, Jacob Potter, Logan Gilley and Charlie Dyson. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenny Greer, Ike Hewett, Ronnie Hall and Harold Gilley.

