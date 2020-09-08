Lucille Johnson, age 83 of Mountain City, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at her home. Lucille was born on March 19, 1937 to Estel Lipford and Nell Lipford. In addition to her parents Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Johnson, sons, Anthony Johnson and Robert Lee Johnson, granddaughter, Reba Michelle Harper, great-grandchildren, Riley Edmisten and Dominic Johnson, sister, Jessie Caldwell, brothers, Wayne, Harold and Blaine Lipford.

Lucille was a collector of anything connected with Roosters. She enjoyed cooking and canning but most of all she truly enjoyed her grandchildren and will be missed by all. Lucille was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories included her children, Linda Harper and husband Dean, Angie Edmisten and husband Steve, Missy Hightower and husband David; sons, Lloyd Johnson, William Johnson and wife Janet, Aaron Johnson; daughter-in-law, Janice Johnson; sisters, Carlene Courtner and husband Lynn and Mary Dunn, brother, Billy Lipford and wife Margaret, grandchildren, Bobby Johnson, Susan Johnson, Shannon Harper, Joe Johnson, Rosanna Eggers, Charity Johnson, Christopher Johnson, Greggory Johnson, Michael Price, Reba Blevins, Gloria Newsome, Nikki Beam, Crystal Roark, David Hightower, Jennifer Hightower, Daniel Hightower, Matthew Hightower, Erica Hightower, and Ethan Hightower, forty three great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, special family Mary Alice Herdman and Dot Canter.

The family received friends on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral Home from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m., with funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Eugene Ward and Dean Harper officiating. Graveside service held and burial will follow at the Johnson-Lewis Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joseph Johnson Jr., Joseph Johnson Sr., Ray Eggers, Dave Hightower, Daniel Hightower, Greggory Johnson, Matthew Hightower, Ethan Hightower, Eli Beam, Billy Caldwell, Ricky Courtner, Gregory Jones, and Coy Lipford. Honorary pallbearers will be Willie Johnson, Lloyd Johnson, Clayton Johnson, Roger Caldwell, Billy Lipford, Steve Edmisten, Dean Harper, David Hightower, Aaron Johnson, Andrew Beam, Shannon Harper, Bobby Johnson and Lynn Courtner.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 2436 Fall Branch Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com. The family of Lucille Johnson has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.