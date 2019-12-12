Loyd Dean Lunceford

Loyd Dean Lunceford, age77, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Franklin Woods Community Hospital. He was born on December 2, 1942 in Butler, TN to the late Loyd Dana Lunceford and Sophie Retha Heaton Lunceford.

Dean was a hard worker and smiled all the time. He loved to farm and work with all his neighbors. Dean was a story teller and loved to tell stories from the past.

Dean is survived by his sisters, Wanda Brown and Geneva Clawson, brother, Royce Lunceford, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Franklin Woods Community Hospital staff for all their loving care and support.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 -12:00 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Mountain City Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Mike McNutt officiating and special music by Thomas Hutchins. Pallbearers will be Royce Lunceford, Greg Brown, Kenneth Brown, Joe Lunceford, Johnny Clawson and Billy Dugger. Honorary pallbearers will be the employees and staff of Envision Home Health Services. Graveside service and burial will follow from the Crosswhite Cemetery in Buntontown.

The family will receive friends from the home of Wanda Brown, 260 Kay Brown Lane, Mountain City, TN 37683.

