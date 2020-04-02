Louise Miller Matheson, age 81, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Louise was born on October 5, 1938, in Trade, TN, Johnson County, to the late Russell Miller and Inez Eggers Miller. In addition to her parents Louise was preceded in death by her beloved son, Michael Ray Matheson; sisters, Lois Reece and Betty Stout; brother, Jack Miller.

Louise was a homemaker and worked at Mountain City Glove Factory for 32 years. She enjoyed planting her garden and preserving vegetables to feed her children and always had room at her dinner table for cousins, neighbors and friends. In all her many years, Louise lived a dedicated and faithful Christian life and was an inspiration to many.

Louise devoted her life to her family and especially loved watching all her grandchildren gather and play at her little house on the hill. Her door was open to many children over the years and nothing brought more joy to her than to hear them come in calling her Memaw. You would often find her in her kitchen cooking the best meals for her family. Her favorite past times were working crossword puzzles, watching westerns and game shows on TV. Louise was a member of Mountain City Church of Christ where she attended as long as her health would allow.

She is survived by her son, Billy Scott Matheson and wife Mindy of Mountain City; four daughters, Brenda Howard and husband Johnny of Chucky, TN, Cindy Strimel of Mountain City, Linda Greer and husband Keith of Creston, NC, Bobbie Chappell and husband Frankie of Mountain City; grandchildren who called her Memaw, Jessica Howard Smith, Stephanie Barry and husband Anthony, Brandy Horne and husband Anthony, Tequilla Farrow and husband Brandon, Eden Matheson Corum and husband Tom, Cody Ray Matheson, Jason Strimel, Domonick Matheson and Liam Matheson; her great grandchildren, Shawna Forrester, Westin Smith, Eli Horne, Marley and Rayley Matheson, Haidyn and Aliyah Farrow, Christopher Wilson; sisters, Mary Nell Lewis, Josephine Vaught of Mountain City and Maxine Miller of Johnson City , many special nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Private family services for Louise were held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral Home. Graveside service and burial followed from the family cemetery with Tom Reece and Chuck Stewart officiating. Pallbearers were Lee Greever, Joe Lewis, Cody Matheson, Anthony Barry, Johnny Howard, Keith Greer, Frankie Chappell and Michael Stout. Honorary pallbearers are the Mountain City Church of Christ family.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 1180 Stout Branch Rd., Mountain City, TN 37683. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mountaincityfh.com . The family of Louise Miller Matheson has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683.