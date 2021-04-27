Louis “Butch” Fritts Jr.

Louis Allen “Butch” Fritts Jr., 72, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. Louis was born on October 12, 1948 to the late Louis Allen Fritts Sr. and Thelma Boardwine Fritts. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jo Ann Rinehart and nephew, Mark Cress.

Louis was veteran of the United States Army, serving 6 years and 2 tours in Korea during Peacetime. He always had a love of being outdoors; fishing and spending time with his grandkids and watching old westerns and military movies. He enjoyed going to the auctions and eating breakfast with his friends in the morning while he was able. Louis was a friend to everyone and had never met a stranger.

Those left to cherish his memories include his daughter, Christina Fritts and children, Mark Fritts and Hailey Shepherd; son, David Fritts and wife Donna and children, Brock and Hannah Fritts; sister, Barbara Stout and husband Ray; mother of his children, Kathleen Fritts; close friend, Burl McComas; special friends, Lou Clark, Betty Hammons, Mae Dugger, Ester Knight; several nieces and great nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service followed with Pastor Sam Icenhour officiating. Military honors were accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. A private burial will be held at a later date at the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers were Mark Fritts, Brock Fritts, Burl McComas, Ray Hammons, Ray Stout, TR Kyte, Brandon Weaver, and Greg Pope.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Louis Allen “Butch” Fritts Jr. has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.