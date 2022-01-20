Lorraine Barnes, age 86, passed away on Friday evening, January 14, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born on July 4, 1935, in West Virginia to the late Garnie and Ethel Roark Miller. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Barnes on November 1, 2018; her son, Danny Barnes on August 7, 2016; sisters, Lois Ann Stanley and Lucille Miller; brother, Jimmy Miller, infant triplet brothers, Billy, Bobby, and Boyd, Charles Miller, and a set of twins.

Lorraine loved her flowers, birds, cooking, and collecting angels. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, crocheting, and working with her hands in general. She also enjoyed watching Golden Girls and the Hallmark Channel. She adored being a grandmother and was a faithful church member of Dyson Grove Baptist Church; when she wasn’t able to physically go to church she would watch a service on television.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Wanda Gail Potter and Scott Pollock of Indiana; son, David Lee Barnes of North Carolina; brothers, Jerry Miller of South Carolina and Eugene Miller of Florida; grandchildren, Randy Potter and Robert Potter; great grandchildren, Anna, Karlie, Gianni, Cory, Randy Jr., and David Cole; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Dyson Grove Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow from 3:30 p.m. with Pastor Leonard Fletcher to officiate. The graveside service and burial will follow the funeral at Dyson Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Robert Potter, Randy Potter, Billy Wilson, Scott Pollock, John Robinson, and Brandon Stanley. Honorary pallbearers are Anna Potter and Randy Potter Jr.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 188 Clarence Stout Lane, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Lorraine Barnes has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.