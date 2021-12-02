Lola Mae Pardue, age 92, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday morning, November 24, 2021 at Signature Health Care of Elizabethton. She was born October 7, 1929, in Leona Mines, VA to the late Edward Boone Moody and Zola Morefield Moody. In addition to her parents, Lola Mae was preceded in death by her husband Fred Pardue; son, Garry Shelton; sisters, Blanche Eggers, Ruth Taylor, Eula Taylor, Jennie Lee Moody, and brothers, Hugh and Dean Moody.

Lola Mae cooked in various restaurants through the years and at Boone Trail Dairy Bar for the Ashley’s until it closed. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Larry Shelton; grandchildren, Levi Shelton, Katti Nelson, Dwayne Duffield, Jennifer Winters; several great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Ellen Greer of Elizabethton, TN, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Richard Stout officiating.

The graveside service and burial will follow from the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Levi Shelton, Dwayne Duffield, Bryson Duffield, Will Taylor, Michael Nelson and Jordan Jones.

