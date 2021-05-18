Lola Hess, age 97, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Mountain City Care Center. Lola was born on May 4, 1924 in Shouns, Tennessee to the late Carlie A. Lewis and Bethel Roark Lewis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Harold William Hess. She is also preceded in death by her son, Gary Lee Hess, daughter, Marjorie Vanover, grandson, Richard Vanover, several brothers and sisters.

Lola retired from Timberland after many years of service. She enjoyed canning and gardening and raised beautiful roses, azaleas, and many fruit trees. She also had a love for quilting and was very proud of her quilts. She adored her family and loved spending time with them every chance she got. Lola was also a co-founder of Heath Union Church. Something she loved most was praying for others, but the most important thing to her was serving the Lord.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters, Joan Vanover and husband R.B., Rita Trivette and husband Bill; son-in-law, Homer Vanover; sister, Jewell Fields; grandchildren, Linda Trivette and husband Larry, Wayne Vanover and wife Melissa, Melissa Trivette and husband Robert, Michael Vanover, Joseph Vanover and wife Amber, David Trivette, Elizabeth Trivette, Rebecca Jenkins and husband Nathan, Rachel Hull and husband Andrew, Derick Hess and wife Lorie; fifteen great-grandchildren; eight great great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 2:00 with Pastor Donnie Cox officiating. The graveside service and burial followed the funeral at West Cemetery. Pallbearers were R.B. Vanover, Joseph Vanover, Michael Vanover, Homer Vanover, Wayne Vanover, David Trivette, and Derick Hess. Honorary pallbearers were the members of Heath Union Church.

The family would like to thank the staff at Mountain City Care Center and a special thanks to Mary Robinson, Lisa Stout, and Dr. James Shine. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Lola Hess has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.