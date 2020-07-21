We are saddened to announce the passing of Lola Bunting, age 82, on Monday, July 13, 2020 in Florida. She was born August 20, 1937 to the late Von and Bessie Reece Wilson. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a grandson Christopher James Bunting and husband Ray Barney Lambert.

Those left to cherish her memory include: son James (Jimmy) Bunting and wife Nancy of Mountain City, TN; daughters: Paula Bowins and husband Tom of Naples, FL and Donna Bunting of Johnson City, TN; grandchildren: Jason Bunting and wife Amy, Aimee Nelson and husband John, Matthew Bunting and wife Megan, Amberlei Lawley and husband Josh, Dustin Bunting and wife Ashley, Kieran Herrera and husband Ishmael, Candice Bowins, Amanda Bowins, Thomas Bowins, Jr., Tionna Silsby and Michael Felt and great grandchildren: Madison Bunting, Charity Bunting, Cody Jennings, Katy Jennings, Ally Augustine, Peyton Bunting, Jaycee Bunting, Kadden Webb, Zander Webb, Brookelyn Lawley, Skyelyn Lawley, Jordan Lawley, Isabella Bunting, Colten Bunting, Hope Farmer, Christon Farmer, Kyrra Herrera, Nahaiya Herrera, Ilyas Herrera, Mylo Herrera, Jacob Hawkins, Brayden Hawkins, Lillyanna Silsby and Gabriel Silsby.

Viewing for Lola Bunting was held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. -p.m 7:00 p.m. from the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home. Graveside service and interment were Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Sunset Memorial Park with Rev. Ricky Campbell and Rev. Berry Dunn officiating.

