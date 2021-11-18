We are saddened to announce the passing of Lola Belle McNeil Laxton at the age of 81 on November 06, 2021 in the Johnston Memorial Hospital. She was born February 02,1940 to the late Paul McNeil and Nell Osborne McNeil. She was also proceeded in death by a son; Edward Thomas, a brother; Jerry McNeil, and a sister; Jean Arnold

Ms.Laxton was a Registered Nurse

Lola is survived by a son; Terry Kyte and wife Glenna of Bristol, TN

2 sisters; Nancy Gurley, Bristol, TN and Janice Hawkins, of Mountain City, TN

Brother; Tom McNeil and wife Karen, Daytona Beach, FL. Grandson; Joshua Kyte, Blountville, TN. and great grandson Keaton Kyte. several nieces and nephews also survive.

Memorial Services will be held Sunday, November 28th 2021 at 12 pm. From the Shouns United Methodist Church Cemetry.

In leiu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Lola’s memory to the Johnson County Senior Center, 128 College Street, Mountain City, Tn 37683.

Online condolences may be sent to huxlipfordfh.com.

The Lola Laxton family have placed her arrangements in the care of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN