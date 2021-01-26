Lois Roark

Lois Walsh Roark, age 79, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, VA. Lois was born in Mountain City, TN to the late William Walsh and Sally Ellis Walsh. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband in 2011, Roscoe (Don) Roark.

Lois worked in the local sewing factories (Levi, Leco, Bristol Lingerie) for over 39 years. She was an outgoing, friendly, Christian lady who never met a stranger. She enjoyed working in her flowers and her Sunday morning meetings on the porch. Lois was a member of Harmon Chapel Christian Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her son, Doug Roark and wife Donna of Shady Valley; sisters, Jean Roark and husband Ron of Mountain City, Judy Banks and husband Jess of Shady Valley; nieces, Nikki Gentry and husband Larry, Jill Hutchinson; nephew, Matthew Banks; special cousin, Jeremy Walsh and wife Mary Jo; several other nieces, nephews, and special friends.

It was her wish to be cremated and for no formal services to be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Shady Valley Fire Department (c/o Conley Gentry, 340 Walker Rd, Shady Valley, TN 37688) or Johnson County Rescue Squad (203 Vandilla St. Mountain City, TN 37683).

The family would like to thank Dr. Adada, Aleise, RN, and entire staff for their compassionate care. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Lois Walsh Roark has entrusted her care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.