Lois Myrtle Wilson, age 81, passed away on June 20, 2022, at her home. Lois was born March 18, 1941 to the late Walter and Ella Mae Roberts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, JC Wilson, four sisters, and five brothers.

Lois loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and taking care of them was her greatest joy. She was a simple woman that loved her family and gardening.

Those left to cherish her memories include her brother, Johnny Roberts (Ilene); special friends, Buddy and Lois Stout; daughter, Nancy Bunting (Jim); sons, JC Wilson Jr. “Bo” (Joyce), Mike Wilson (Linda); grandchildren, Aimee Nelson (Bill Habermann), Matthew Bunting (Megan), Amber Lawley (Josh), Dustin Bunting (Ashley), Brayden Hawkins, Gabriel Silsby, Lilyanna Silsby, Kim Collins (Chris), Danielle Trivett (Adam), Muhlayla Wilson, Gabe Wilson, Gus Wilson, Jacinda Triplett (John), Brian Hopson; special grand fur baby, JAKE; great grandchildren, Cody Jennings (Heather), Katy Jennings (Robert), Ally Augustine, Peyton Bunting, Jaycee Bunting, Kaden Webb, Zander Webb, Brooklyn Lawley, Skyelyn Lawley, Jordan Lawley, Bella Bunting, Colten Bunting, Jordan Hopson (Amber), Camron Hopson (Laurel), Carrie Berry (Taylor), Addi Collins, Emma Collins, Rylee Collins, Callie Trivett, Lane Trivett; one great great grandson and one great great granddaughter on the way.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with John Brookshire and Danny Cullop officiating. The burial will follow at the JC Wilson Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Matthew Bunting, Dustin Bunting, Adam Trivett, Chris Collins, Cody Jennings, Josh Lawley, Robert Gwinn, and Brian Hopson. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Pierre Triozzi and Dr. Jim Shine.

At other times, friends and family may visit at 933 Spear Branch Rd, Mountain City, TN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Johnson County Cancer Support Group c/o Flo Bellamy, 3510 Hwy 421 N., Mountain City, TN 37683.

