Lois M Lavendar, age 98, of Columbus, Georgia departed for her Heavenly Home with her Lord and Savior on Monday May 4, 2020 from Spring Harbor at Green Island. In keeping with efforts to assure the safety and health of our community during the current virus pandemic, the family held a private Crypt Side Celebration of Lois’ life on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of The Pines Mausoleum in Parkhill Cemetery.

Lois was born July 31, 1921 in Henrietta, North Carolina to Elizabeth Settlemire Moore and Robert Ault Moore. She was a precious and beautiful person inside and out. She enjoyed going out to eat, going to the beauty and nail salon. She had a hard time understanding why the COVID-19 pandemic was depriving her of her favorite activities, and especially why her daughters were restricted from visiting with her. Lois still enjoyed talking with her daughters every day on the phone. Every day she would ask about her sister, Virginia, who she dearly loved and missed. One of Lois’ doctors commented very recently that Lois was in the top 1% of 98 year olds. Lois had a sweet, loving spirit and will forever be remembered as an example of how to live a Christian Life

Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, LTC (Ret) Paul Lavendar; son-in-law Robert Norton; father Robert Ault Moore and mother Elizabeth Settlemire Moore; sisters, Lillian Burgin, Alma Phillips and Ruth Moody; and brother, Belvin Moore. She is survived by; daughters Paula Norton; and Patricia Smith (Ralph); sister Virginia Clontz; granddaughter Christy Smith Talley and great-granddaughter Anna Kate Talley; nieces, nephews, other family members, and many friends. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Lavendar family.