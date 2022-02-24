We are saddened to announce the passing of Lois Eastridge, age 81, on Thursday, February 10, 2022 in the Mountain City Care Center. She was born January 14, 1941 to the late Lillard Abel and Lenis Widner Abel. She was a member of State Line Baptist Church. Lois loved playing softball and riding motorcycles. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Ted Eastridge; a son Teddy Eastridge; a daughter-in-law Marie Eastridge and three brothers: Raymond Abel, Roger Abel and Grover Abel.

Those left to cherish her memory include a son Tommy Eastridge of Laurel Bloomery, TN; sister Betty Pennington and husband David of Laurel Bloomery, TN; brother James Abel; granddaughter Maddie Boldt; niece April Yarber; great nephew Tyler Yarber and special friend Ruby Gentry.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 13, 2022 in Hux & Lipford Chapel with Rev. Michael Icenhour and Rev. Paul Graybeal officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Graveside service and interment will be held on Monday in State Line Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Active pallbearers will be Tyler Yarber, Deanie Gentry, John Nelson, Gary Lewis, Ken Phipps, Adam Deyton, Michael Jones and Timothy Carr. Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Keene and Norman Dickens.

At other times friends may call at the residence 1546 Gentry Creek Road, Laurel Bloomery, TN at any time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com

Arrangements for the Eastridge family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home.

