Lois Ann Greer, age 68, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Johnston Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 21, 1953 to the late Roy and Uzellar Lewis.

Lois was a selfless, hardworking woman who deeply cared for others. She loved her family, gardening, and photography, especially of her grandchildren and beautiful flowers.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband, Spencer Greer; daughter, Shannon Hockenberry; grandchildren, Emma Lewis, Jude Lewis, and Grey Lewis; brother, Darrell Lewis (Sharon); sisters, Patsy Patrick, JoAnn Richardson, and Jeanette Reece; special daughter, Amy Hockenberry; several nieces and nephews; and best friend, Little Buddy.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 29th at Mountain City Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Lois Ann Greer has entrusted her care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.